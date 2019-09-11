PK Mishra appointed as new principal secy to PM Modi

Pramod Kumar Mishra has been appointed the new principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said on Wednesday.

He took over his new assignment on Wednesday, the statement said.

Mishra was the additional principal secretary to the prime minister and was holding the rank of a Cabinet minister.

Recently, Nripendra Misra had stepped down as the principal secretary to the prime minister. PM Modi had asked him to continue for two weeks.

Also read: Stop usage of single-use plastic, move from waste to wealth: PM Modi in Mathura

Also read: 100 days of Modi govt: Hits and misses on the economic front