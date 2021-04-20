PM Modi address to nation creates storm on Twitter; some relieved, others disappointed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday night. In his 20-minute-long address, the Prime Minister spoke at length about the current COVID-19 situation in the country. PM Modi stated that the nations need to focus on containment zones and to consider lockdowns as a last resort.

"We have to protect the nation from lockdown. I urge states to treat lockdown as the last resort. We need to focus on micro-containment," said PM Modi. He also stated that the government is working hard to address the oxygen crisis in the country. "We are trying to ensure that every patient gets oxygen," added the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister's speech has created a storm on Twitter. His speech has attracted varied reactions from Twitterati.

Inspiring #PMModi Let's unite and fight. We all are at WAR. #IndiaFightsCorona - shivam dixit (@its_skd) April 20, 2021

It's a big challenge, but we need to fight it out with all our might: PM Narendra Modi in his address to nation on COVID-19 situation - Afternoon Voice (@Afternoon_Voice) April 20, 2021

Glad to hear #PMModi, a frontline leader's call of sensitivity and empathy for the nation to stand together in support. @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/DiS1U1OcSS - Navita Srikant (@NavitaSrikant) April 20, 2021

Some Netizens were relieved that PM Modi didn't announce a nationwide lockdown

#PmAdressesNation Thank God No lockdown will impose.. Stay safe, stay calm.. United we stand, divided we fall.. Let's fight againt Covid #nolockdown #PMModi - KOMAL (@Kittu289) April 20, 2021

Of course, not all were happy with the Prime Minister's address

Disappointed by speech of PM Modi @narendramodi. There was no substance in his talk. There were no specific resolutions. Most of the talk was focused on goverment giving assurance. Delhi has run out of ventilators. ICU beds are also almost not available. Just assurance won't work - (@abhivyakti1_) April 20, 2021

PM speech today is like that student who didn't expect an interview call and hence didn't prepare but was called for interview last minute. No plan. No specifics. Pure globe!!#COVID19India #COVIDSecondWave #ModiResign #Covid_19 #PMdoesntCare - Akshat Modi (@Akshat_Modi) April 20, 2021

"We must save ourselves from a nationwide lockdown. #Lockdown is the last option" - PM Modi said in his address to the nation. Nothing concrete from a highly anticipated speech at a time when #India is amidst an unprecedented #Covid19 crisis. #COVID19India #Covid #coronavirus - Syed Mahammed Rafi (@JournalistRafi) April 20, 2021