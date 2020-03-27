PM Modi, FM Sitharaman, BJP President JP Nadda give thumbs up to RBI repo cut, EMIs deferment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, praised the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for taking measures to cushion the impact of coronavirus on the economy. The prime minister tweeted, "RBI has taken giant steps to safeguard our economy from the impact of the Coronavirus. The announcements will improve liquidity, reduce cost of funds, help middle class and businesses".

Today @RBI has taken giant steps to safeguard our economy from the impact of the Coronavirus. The announcements will improve liquidity, reduce cost of funds, help middle class and businesses. https://t.co/pgYOUBQtNl Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2020

Also read: How RBI's Rs 3.74 lakh crore stimulus will impact financial markets

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda also took to Twitter to appreciate the central bank for taking measures amid the crisis. Nadda said that RBI has taken many important decisions to give support and stability to the Indian economy.

Nadda wrote on Twitter, "RBI has slashed down Repo rate, Reverse Repo rate and Cash Reverse ratio to give strength to the economy. To help the middle class RBI has given moratorium of 3 months and also waving off interest. I welcome these progressive and timely measures".

RBI has slashed down Repo rate, Reverse Repo rate and Cash Reverse ratio to give strength to economy. To help the middle class RBI has given moratorium of 3 months and also waving off interest. I welcome these progressive and timely measures. #IndiaFightsCorona Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 27, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledged RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's efforts to bring economic stability in the country. Sitharaman, in her tweet, stated that RBI's announcement to provide 3-month moratorium on payments of term loan instalments (EMI) and interest on working capital will give much-desired relief. The FM also said, "Slashed interest rate needs quick transmission".