PM Modi launches National Digital Health Mission; every Indian to get health ID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech from Red Fort announced the National Digital Health Mission. As per the mission, every Indian will have a health ID. He said that this will revolutionise the Indian health sector. PM Modi added that the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) will ensure seamless healthcare services through the health card.

The NDHM had recently received in-principle approval from the Cabinet. The platform would have health IDs, personal health records, Digi Doctor and a health facility registry. Once it is rolled out, the platform would also expand to include e-pharmacy and telemedicine services, earlier reports had stated.

The digital health ecosystem would be a voluntary one and would be up to the user to enrol, hospitals and doctors to enrols. Health records of individuals could be accessed but only after authorisation. Users would also be able to link their Aadhaar with the health IDs. The IDs could be put to use at hospitals, pharmacies and labs across the country.

The platform would also allow doctors to sign up and show their details and contact numbers. They would also be assigned a digital signature for prescriptions.

The National Digital Health Mission has been created to improve efficiency, effectiveness and transparency of the health service in India.

The force behind the National Digital Health Mission is the National Health Authority that brought the Ayushman Bharat scheme to fruition.

While the Ministry of Finance has approved a budget of Rs 470 for the National Digital Health Mission, the platform is likely to seek around Rs 400 crore from the government.

