PM Modi, President Trump meet at G7 Summit, discuss Kashmir issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American President Donald Trump met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit underway in Biarritz, France. Among a host of issues, the leaders spoke about the situation in Kashmir. "We spoke last night about Kashmir, Prime Minister really feels he has it under control. They spoke with Pakistan and I'm sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good," said President Trump.

Talking about Kashmir, PM Modi said that all matter between India and Pakistan are bilateral in nature and that's why India has not sought for help from foreign countries. "All issues between India and Pakistan are bilateral in nature, that is why we don't bother any other country regarding them," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also said that India and Pakistan were together before 1947 and that he is sure they can resolve issues together. "India and Pakistan were together before 1947 and I'm confident that we can discuss our problems & solve them, together," said PM Modi.

Sharing a light-hearted moment, President Trump said, "He (PM Modi) actually speaks very good English, he just doesn't want to talk."

President Trump also said that the two countries are talking about trade, and defence among a host of things. "We had some great discussions, we were together last night for dinner and I learned a lot about India," he said.

India is not a member country of the G7 Summit, however, hosting country France extended an invitation to India to participate in the summit.

