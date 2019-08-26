Pakistan PM Imran Khan to address the nation on Kashmir issue at 6 pm

Pakistan Prime Minister will address the nation at 5:30pm local time, which is 6pm in Indian Standard Time. PM Khan's special assistant Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Twitter that the PM will be addressing the country on the "issue of Kashmir".

PM Khan's address comes in the midst of Islamabad's protestations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's decision to revoke Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The state - which has been dissolved into two Union Territories - used to enjoy its own laws and rights under the special status.

With the bifurcation of the state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and of Ladakh, the region effectively came under the Centre's rule. Pakistan has also dragged the issue to international forums and has found support from China. However, after China failed to move a formal and open session at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), it has reportedly adopted a wait-and-watch policy.

PM Modi met American President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France's Biarritz. "We spoke last night about Kashmir, Prime Minister really feels he has it under control. They speak with Pakistan and I'm sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good," said President Trump.

"All issues between India and Pakistan are bilateral in nature that is why we don't bother any other country regarding them. India and Pakistan were together before 1947 and I am confident that we can discuss our problems and solve them, together," added PM Modi.

