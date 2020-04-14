PM Modi Speech on coronavirus lockdown live telecast: When, where and how to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 10 am. Speculation is rife that the PM will speak about the extension of 21-day lockdown. Yesterday, on April 13, the Prime Minister's Office informed about the PM Modi's address on Twitter. The PMO wrote, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on April 14".

So far, eight Indian states (Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka) have formally announced an extension of the lockdown till April 30.

On April 11, PM Modi held a video conference with chief ministers of various states. In that meeting, a broad consensus emerged that the national lockdown should be extended by at least two weeks. Post the video conference, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hinted about the extension of 21-day lockdown saying, "PM has taken the correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India's position is better than in many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is important to extend it".

However, several CMs also pushed for the resumption of some economic activities in areas with no COVID-19 cases. The central government's plan is seen as a nuanced change in strategy from saving lives a month ago to saving lives as well as livelihoods now in the fight against the pandemic.

The national lockdown announced by PM Modi is in place from March 25. However, this time the Prime Minister may dwell on plans to restart economic activities in a graded manner.

According to an ICMR, India has conducted as many as 2,06,212 tests of coronavirus, so far.

"Of these 14,855 tests took place at 156 government labs and 1,913 tests happened at 69 private labs on Sunday. There is no need to worry. We have enough stocks to conduct tests for six weeks," the official said.

India has reported 324 fatalities due to coronavirus, as of April 14, 7.30 am, according to the health ministry. A total of 9,352 cases were found to be active to date. Total 979 COVID-19 patients have been cured or discharged.

Where to watch live streaming of PM Modi's address:

Live telecast channels: You can catch all the latest updates on PM Modi's speech on BusinessToday.In, IndiaToday.In, Aajtak and its web platforms. The live telecast of Prime Minister Modi can also be watched on channels like Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV. PM Modi's speech is also available with sign language interpretations on DD Bharati.

Live on YouTube: One can also watch live streaming of PM Modi's speech on the Prime Minister's official YouTube channel or on BJP's channel. News channels will also do live streaming on YouTube.

