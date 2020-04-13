PM Modi Speech on Coronavirus Lockdown LIVE Streaming: When, where, how to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the citizens of India at 10 AM tomorrow. The 21-day lockdown that the Prime Minister announced last month is set to end tomorrow on April 14. But several states and organisations have asked for an extension given that positive cases of coronavirus are increasing rapidly day by day.

India has already crossed the 9,000-mark for the number of cases and has reported 324 COVID-19 related deaths till 5 PM on April 13, showed data from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Where to watch:

The whole speech would be broadcasted live on Doordarshan and its sister channels. You can also catch the PM speaking on the prime minister's official twitter handle @PMOIndia, as well as his YouTube handle.

Alternatively, the PM's speech would be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

When to watch:

PM Modi will address the nation at 10 AM tomorrow, April 14, 2020.

What to expect:

Prime Minister Modi was in a meeting with the chief ministers of states to discuss future course to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Since several states, including Odisha, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh, have already extended the lockdown, it is expected that the PM would announce an extension of the nationwide lockdown.

It is also expected that he will announce a staggered lifting of the lockdown tomorrow so that the economy can slowly come back on track.

Also Read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: Arunachal Pradesh extends lockdown till April 30 with exemptions

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: PM Modi to address nation at 10 AM tomorrow