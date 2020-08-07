PM Modi speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls education reforms a "game changer"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his inaugural address at the 'Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy' today. The conclave is being organised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the University Grants Commission (UGC). The conclave will have sessions dedicated to significant aspects of education covered under the new National Education Policy (NEP), including holistic, multidisciplinary and futuristic education, quality research and equitable use of technology for better reach in education.

11.40 am: PM Modi on NEP

PM Modi ends speech congratulating K Kasturirangan and team for NEP 2020

11.39 am: I welcome all suggestions on our policy, says PM Modi

11.37 am: Our future lies in our hands, we must all unite to ensure the success of NEP: PM Modi

11.35 am: PM Modi on National Education Policy (NEP)

Country will get better professionals through this change, says PM Modi.

11.34 am: PM Modi stresses for focus on critical thinking, bats for regional medium

11.33 am: We will provide incentives to educational institutes: PM Modi

11.32 am: We must strike a balance between autonomy and dependency, says PM Modi

11.31 am: We must empower our higher educational institutes: PM Modi

11.30 am: Innovation is the way forward, says PM Modi

11.29 am: World has great expectations from India: PM Modi

11.28 am: NEP focusses on problem solving, says PM Modi

11.27 am: PM Modi Live

Faster Reforms = Better India, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

11.26 am: There must be dignity to all labour: PM Modi.

We must stop discrimination against the labour class, says PM Modi.

11.25 am: We must all accept change and prepare for it: PM Modi

11.25 am: PM Modi Invokes Tagore in National Education Policy (NEP).

11.20 am: We must provide our students with options: PM Modi

11.15 am: PM Modi Speech live updates

PM Modi says it's heartening that National Education Policy hasn't raised concerns of bias.