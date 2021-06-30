PM Modi to address medical fraternity on National Doctors' Day tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the medical fraternity on the occasion of the National Doctors' Day on Thursday, officials said.

The event is being organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting COVID-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctors community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2021

The Doctors' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

With the medical community playing a lead role in fighting the Covid pandemic, the prime minister has been fulsome in praise for doctors and other medical professionals.

Also read: GST milestone in India's economic landscape, reduced compliance burden: PM Modi