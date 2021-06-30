scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

GST milestone in India's economic landscape, reduced compliance burden: PM Modi

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime completing four years, Prime Minister Modi added that it has also significantly increased transparency, compliance and overall collection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on GST Prime Minister Narendra Modi on GST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the GST has been a milestone in the economic landscape of India as it has decreased the number of taxes, compliance burden and overall tax weight on the common man.

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime completing four years, Modi added that it has also significantly increased transparency, compliance and overall collection.

A nationwide GST, which subsumed 17 local levies like excise duty, service tax and VAT, was rolled out on July 1, 2017.

Also read: FM Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discuss global minimum tax

TAGS:

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos