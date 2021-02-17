PM Modi to address NASSCOM's NTLF event at 12:30 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Association of Software Services Companies (NASSCOM) Technology and Leadership Forum event today at 12:30 pm. The Prime Minister will address the flagship event of NASSCOM on Wednesday, which will take place from February 17-February 19, via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "At 12:30 pm tomorrow, 17th February, will be speaking at the @nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum. This is a vibrant platform that brings together key leaders from the world of technology and innovation. #NTLF2021."



The theme of this year's NASSCOM's Technology and Leadership Forum is "Shaping the future towards a better normal." The event is aimed at achieving three objectives: mark a celebration of technology which has worked as a backbone to boost businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, laying out a roadmap for the way ahead towards building a better future and bringing out the significance of responsible technology in this virtual world.

NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2021 will be attended by 1600 participants from over 30 countries and more than 30 products will be showcased during this 3-day event.

Apart from the Prime Minister, this event will be addressed by industry professionals like Chairman and CEO of IBM Arvind Krishna, President and CEO of HCL Technologies C Vijayakumar, CEO of Accenture Julie Sweet, President and CEO of Cyient Karthikeyan Natarajan and Aditya Birla Group's Group Executive President (Corporate Strategy and Business) D. Shivakumar will also address this event.

