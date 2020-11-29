PM Modi to interact with 3 teams working on COVID-19 vaccine

Days after undertaking a three-city tour to review coronavirus vaccine development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now interact, via video conferencing, with three more companies involved in vaccine development.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact tomorrow via video conferencing with Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy's teams involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an official statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday.

In a tweet, PMO said, "Tomorrow, on 30th November 2020, PM @narendramodi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy's."

Modi had on Saturday visited labs in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities. Modi paid his visit to Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad and Zydus Cadila's unit in Ahmadabad. He took stock of the work being done so far on the development of the coronavirus vaccine at these research centres.