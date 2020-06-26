1.25 crore jobs in UP: PM Modi to launch Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a 125-day campaign in Uttar Pradesh to provide employment to migrant workers and others in the state. The Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan that is scheduled to be launched on Friday is part of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan that was launched on June 20 across six states in the country.

The scheme is aimed to benefit 1.25 crore workers and labourers across 31 districts in Uttar Pradesh. The districts that would be covered under this scheme are Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Unnao, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Ayodhya, Deoria, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Balrampur, Hardoi, Fatehpur, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Banda, Shravasti, Jalaun, Sitapur and Kaushambi.

A target of providing employement has been given to different departments with a focus on 25 areas of work. According to a report in Hindustan Times, appointment letters would be given to workers by private construction companies. Distribution of toolkits to 5,000 workers under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana would also take place.

The event will also mark disbursal of Rs 5,900 crore worth of loans to 2.40 lakh industrial units and Rs 3,226 crore to 1.11 lakh new industrial units.

Villages across the districts will join the event through Common Service Centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras. PM Modi will also interact with villagers from six districts during the virtual launch.

A slogan 'Rojgar ka naya abhiyan, har shramik ko kaam' has also been adopted for the scheme. UP saw one of the highest numbers of migrant returnees amid the coronavirus lockdown. Over 30 lakh migrant workers returned to the state. The scheme is focussed on providing jobs, promoting local entrepreneurship and creating partnerships with organisations to create job opportunities.

