PM Modi's approval ratings over 65%; Naveen Patnaik most popular CM with 82.96% approval

Prime Minister Narenda Modi enjoys the approval of more than half of Indian citizens, showed a survey conducted by research firm, CVoter. A few states gave him over 90 points. The survey showed that PM Modi enjoys 65.69 per cent support. Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh gave the Prime Minister satisfaction ratings of 95.6 per cent, 93.95 per cent and 92.73 per cent. Along with these three states, PM Modi got the maximum approval ratings from Andhra Pradesh (83.6 per cent), Jharkhand (82.97 per cent), Karnataka (82.56 per cent), Gujarat (76.42 per cent), Assam (74.59 per cent), Telangana (71.51 per cent) and Maharashtra (71.48 per cent), stated the CVoter survey titled 'State of the Nation 2020: May'.

The states that were least satisfied with PM Modi's performance were Tamil Nadu (32.15 per cent), Kerala (32.89 per cent) and Jammu and Kashmir (50.23 per cent).

Across the country, more than half of the respondents -- 58.36 per cent -- were 'very satisfied' with PM Modi's performance. However, 16.71 per cent said that they were 'not at all satisfied' and 24.04 per cent said they were 'satisfied to some extent' with his performance.

CHIEF MINISTERS

When it comes to Chief Ministers, Odisha's Naveen Patnaik is the most popular with satisfaction ratings of 82.96 per cent. Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel with 81.06 per cent, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan with 80.28 per cent, Andhra Pradesh's YS Jaganmohan Reddy with 78.01 per cent, Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray with 76.52 per cent, Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal with 74.18 per cent, Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur with 73.96 per cent and Karnataka's BS Yediyurappa with 67.21 per cent are the top 10 chief ministers as per satisfaction ratings.

Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar with 4.47 per cent, Uttarakhand's Trivendra Singh Rawat with 17.72 per cent and Punjab's Captain Amarinder Singh with 27.51 per cent are least popular chief ministers as per CVoter.

STATES

When it comes to the states' approval of the Central government, Himachal Pradesh leads the way with 97.46 per cent. Odisha with 95.73 per cent, Chhattisgarh with 91.42 per cent, Andhra with 78.65 per cent, Jharkhand with 76.84, Gujarat with 75.4, Assam with 73 per cent, North East with 72.75 per cent, Telangana with 68.96 per cent and Karnataka with 67.94 per cent are the top 10 states to be most satisfied with the Centre.

Goa with 9.62 per cent, Haryana with 28.73 per cent, and Kerala with 30.73 per cent are the states that are least satisfied with the central government.

