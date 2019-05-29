PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony: Watch LIVE coverage on India Today and Aaj Tak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing in ceremony for the second term as a prime minister is scheduled to be held on May 30 (Thursday). All prominent opposition leaders, chief ministers and governors have reportedly been invited for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Apart from this, leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) have also been given invitations to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Viewers can watch the live coverage of the ceremony exclusively on India Today and Aaj Tak. Catch all the live updates on BusinessToday.In.

As per reports, the opposition leaders who have been invited include Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others. It may be noted that BIMSTEC comprises of Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Myanmar, apart from India. The leaders of Mauritius and Kyrgyzstan are also invited for the May 30 event.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, invitations were extended to member states of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), including Pakistan, Afghanistan and Maldives.

Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India, will administer the oath of office to PM Modi and other members of the Union Council during the swearing-in ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan at 7 PM on Thursday. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha Polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win a total of 303 seats in the Lok Sabha polls 2019, and thereby qualified to form the government for a second term.

