PM Modi to address nation through 71st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday, November 29, at 11 am through his radio program "Mann ki Baat". This will be the 71st edition of the PM's famous radio programme.

The Prime Minister first announced the date of his latest episode of Mann Ki baat on November 17. He also sought suggestions from the public as to what the topics of discussion should be.

"This month's #MannKiBaat is on the 29th. I have already received many interesting inputs and anecdotes about inspiring life journeys. Keep sharing your thoughts on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800," PM Modi tweeted.

This months #MannKiBaat is on the 29th. I have already received many interesting inputs and anecdotes about inspiring life journeys. Keep sharing your thoughts on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800.https://t.co/hjRNQEKcDv Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2020 "Every #MannKiBaat we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding people, working for societal good. But, for every one example shared, there are many I am unable to share due to paucity of time. But, I do read many of the inputs and they are truly valuable," he added. Every #MannKiBaat we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding people, working for societal good. But, for every one example shared, there are many I am unable to share due to paucity of time. But, I do read many of the inputs and they are truly valuable. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2020

Also Read: Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi hails farmers' resolve during COVID-19; pushes for self-reliant India

In the 70th edition of the programme, aired on October 25, PM Modi urged countrymen to buy local products during the festival season, and talked about Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir which is emerging as a hub for making pencils.

Mann Ki Baat (Inner thoughts), is an Indian radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National, and DD News. The show was first aired on 3 October 2014.