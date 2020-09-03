Twitter account of PM Modi's personal website hacked

A Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked early Thursday with a series of cryptic tweets being posted on the account by a group claiming to be John Wick. The account has since been restored. Confirming the same, Twitter said that it was aware of the activity and has taken the required steps to secure the compromised account. It added that it is "actively investigating" the situation.The account which goes by the handle narendramodi_in, was reportedly hacked at around 3:15 AM on Thursday.

Also Read: PM Modi 2nd most followed leader on Twitter after Donald Trump but with wider reach

The tweets, which have since been taken down, asked followers to donate to the PM National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency.

"Yes this account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall," read one of the tweets posted on the account.

"I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with crypto currency, Kindly Donate eth to 0xae073DB1e5752faFF169B1ede7E8E94bF7f80Be6," read another tweet.

A few days back, Cyble, online cyber risk intelligence firm, had claimed that hacker group John Wick targeted Vjay Shekhar Sharma-led Paytm Mall.

Following this, social media was flooded with hilarious memes and jokes.

The latest incident comes after several accounts of prominent personalities were hacked in July, including, Amazon chairperson Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US President Barack Obama. Hackers then had accessed Twitter's internal systems and used it to solicit digital currency.