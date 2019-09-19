PNB scam: Nirav Modi remanded in judicial custody till October 17

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi has been remanded to judicial custody till October 17 by a UK court on Thursday. The court said that it was working towards Modi's extradition trial hearing in May next year. The 48-year-old appeared via videolink before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London from his prison for a routine "call-over" hearing.

Judge David Robinson told Modi, who is fighting extradition to India, that there was nothing "substantial" to deal with and that the court was working towards a five-day extradition trial hearing for May 11-15, 2020.

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the nearly $2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case. A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials were also present at the court for the brief hearing, required under UK law every 28 days pending an extradition trial. There is also likely to be a case management hearing in the case ahead of the trial in February next year.

Modi has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London, one of England's most overcrowded jails, since his arrest in March on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on charges brought by the Indian government, being represented by the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in court.

Since his arrest, his legal team, led by solicitor Anand Doobay and barrister Clare Montgomery, have made four bail applications, which have been rejected each time due to Modi being deemed a flight risk.

(With PTI inputs)

