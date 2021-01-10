Police use tear gas, water cannons to stop farmers from reaching Haryana CM Khattar's 'kisan mahapanchayat'

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's visit to Kaimla village near Karnal and his meeting with the gathering of farmers, dubbed as 'kisan mahapanchayat' is in a limbo as a group of protesting farmers ransacked the venue. In order to stop the protesting farmers from marching towards Kaimla village, the Haryana police used water cannons and teargas shells.

The state police have made elaborate security arrangements for the CM's visit to the village through which he seeks to highlight the benefits of the recently passed farm laws. Farmers, who had earlier announced to oppose the 'kisan mahapanchayat', were carrying black flags and shouting slogans against the BJP-led Central government as they tried to march towards Kaimla village.

Police have placed barricades at the entry points of the village to thwart protesting farmers from entering the venue, according to a PTI report.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted in Hindi, "Honourable Manohar Lal Khattar. Stop the pretence of kisan mahapanchayat in Kaimla village of Karnal. Stop the conspiracy to spoil the law and order by messing with the feelings and emotions of those who provide us with food. If you want to communicate, do it with the annadata who has been staging protests at borders since the last 46 days."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP MLA Madan Dilawar stoked a controversy as he accused the protesting farmers of conspiring to spread bird flu. News agency ANI quoted the BJP MLA as saying, "There may be terrorists, robbers and thieves among them and they may also be enemies of farmers. All these people want to ruin the country. If the government doesn't remove them from the agitation sites, then bird flu can become a big problem."

With agency inputs; by Mehak Agarwal

