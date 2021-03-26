President Ram Nath Kovind visits Army hospital for check-up after chest discomfort

President Ram Nath Kovind visited Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in New Delhi on Friday morning after he complained of chest discomfort. The President's condition is now stable, according to Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital.

In a statement issued on Friday, Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital confirmed that President Kovind had visited the hospital after he had complained of chest discomfort. The hospital further stated that the President has undergone routine tests and is currently under observation.

"President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind visited Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-ups and is under observation. His condition is stable," a medical bulletin issued by Army R&R Hospital said.

Earlier, President Kovind had extended greetings to President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid and to the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the nation's 50th Independence Day. "On behalf of the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency, the Government and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of your National Day. India and Bangladesh are celebrating 50 years of our exemplary and unique bilateral ties," said President Kovind, according to ANI.

President Kovind had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 3 at Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital. "President thanked all doctors, nurses, health workers and administrators who are successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated," the President's office had tweeted at that time.

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine for above 45-years-old: How to register on Aarogya Setu, Co-WIN site

Also read: COVID-19 in UP: Ramp up testing facilities at railway stations, airports, says Yogi Adityanath