President Trump, Melania Trump to visit India on Feb 24-25: White House

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump will visit India on Feb 24-25, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

The trip will be Trump's first to the world's largest democracy since he took office. Trump will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit, a White House spokesman said.

