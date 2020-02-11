scorecardresearch
President Trump, Melania Trump to visit India on Feb 24-25: White House

Donald Trump will meet PM Modi during his first visit to India. He will be accompanied by wife Melania Trump

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump will visit India on Feb 24-25, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

The trip will be Trump's first to the world's largest democracy since he took office. Trump will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit, a White House spokesman said.

