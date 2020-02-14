scorecardresearch
Pulwama attack anniversary: India will never forget sacrifice of CRPF martyrs, says PM Modi

Pulwama attack anniversary: Last year on February 14, total 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terrorist attack by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in Pulwama district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama attack. "India will never forget the martyrdom of the security personnel killed in last year's Pulwama attack," PM said.

PM Modi said the Pulwama martyrs were "exceptional individuals", who devoted their lives to serving and protecting the nation. "They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation," he said.


Last year on February 14, total 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terrorist attack by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tributes were paid to the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama attack last year, at the memorial at CRPF's Lethpora camp, in Srinagar.

On the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack, the CRPF has also inaugurated a memorial at Lethpora camp in Srinagar to commemorate the jawans. The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures will be part of the memorial along with the motto of the CRPF -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty).

Besides PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the Pulwama attack martyrs. Shah said their families had made 'supreme' sacrifice for the sovereignty of India.

"India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland," Shah Tweeted.

Remembering the CRPF jawans, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire country stood united against terrorism and "everyone is committed to continue fight against this menace".

Following the dastardly Pulwama attack, on February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted surgical strikes in Balakot, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A day later on February 27, the IAF foiled an attempt by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to strike at military installations in Jammu and Kashmir.

