Pulwama attack anniversary: India will never forget sacrifice of CRPF martyrs, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama attack. "India will never forget the martyrdom of the security personnel killed in last year's Pulwama attack," PM said.

PM Modi said the Pulwama martyrs were "exceptional individuals", who devoted their lives to serving and protecting the nation. "They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation," he said.



Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2020 Last year on February 14, total 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terrorist attack by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. On the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack, the CRPF has also inaugurated a memorial at Lethpora camp in Srinagar to commemorate the jawans. The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures will be part of the memorial along with the motto of the CRPF -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty). Besides PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the Pulwama attack martyrs. Shah said their families had made 'supreme' sacrifice for the sovereignty of India. "India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland," Shah Tweeted. I pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack.



India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland. Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2020 Remembering the CRPF jawans, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire country stood united against terrorism and "everyone is committed to continue fight against this menace". Remembering the fallen @crpfindia personnel who were martyred during the dastardly attack in Pulwama(J&K) on this day in 2019.



India will never forget their sacrifice. Entire nation stands united against terrorism and we are committed to continue our fight against this menace. Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 14, 2020

Following the dastardly Pulwama attack, on February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted surgical strikes in Balakot, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A day later on February 27, the IAF foiled an attempt by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to strike at military installations in Jammu and Kashmir.

