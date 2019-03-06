Pulwama terrorist attack: Visually-impaired scientist from Kota to donate Rs 110 crore to PM's Relief Fund

A visually challenged man has offered to donate Rs 110 crore towards the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of the martyrs in the Pulwama attack. Mumbai-based Murtaza Ali Hamid, who is a scientist by profession, has said he has approached the government to donate Rs 110 crore of his hard-earned money in the wake of Pulwama attack on CRPF jawans. Hamid, who hails from Kota in Rajasthan, also runs an automobiles and lubricants business with his family in Mumbai.

Hamid, who is 95 per cent blind since birth, says he wants to help the Army and their families through his invention as a scientist and financial assistance. Currently working as a research scientist in Mumbai, Hamid has invented the "Fuel Burn" radiation technology, which can trace or locate any object, including a vehicle without GPS system and the camera, the New Indian Express reported.

"Any type of interference with the fuel, like the one used in the blast, can be detected once it is connected to the fuse. The vehicle's route could've been known, and where it was taken from. The radiation would have given us that information," the daily quoted Hamid as saying.

Hamid had presented his invention before the government before the Uri attack, which left 19 jawans dead. He says he's still waiting for a response from the government.

His prototype was presented before the National Security Council meeting in 2016 but it failed to get approval. Hamid has also applied for a patent of the prototype, and his case was forwarded for the CDEC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) but there has been no update. Regarding his donation, Hamid claims that the government has replied to him to fix his appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon. In one of the biggest ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 44 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were martyred on February 14 in Pulwama district's Awantipora town. A suicide bomber belonging to the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad drove an SUV packed with 300 kg explosives into a CRPF bus with 39 jawans on board, which was part of a 70-vehicle convoy. The suicide bomber used a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (known as VBIED) to target the convoy.

