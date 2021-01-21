QR code-based health cards for Delhiites by August 2021

The Delhi government is working to ensure that by August every Delhiite has easy access to public healthcare facilities with a QR code-based health card that has a person's basic clinical details.

The health card would be linked to the government's ambitious cloud-based Health Information Management System (HIMS). This would make information like location of public healthcare facilities, availability of beds in government hospitals, doctors' qualification, specialisation and availability, medicines in stores, etc, just a click away.

HIMS is envisaged to track and store the complete medical record of each resident and help provide continuum of care. While the health cards issued by the (issuing and distribution agency) IDA would function as a Unique Health ID with key clinical details along with related information about the individual's eligibility under various health schemes and programmes of the state government in one place.

The health cards will prove useful for the treating doctors to provide personalised healthcare services from anywhere in the city and include any new diagnosis in the card.

Every resident aged 18 or older would be issued the health cards and those between 1 and 18 years would also be issued the document linked to their parents' cards. Newborns up to 1 year of age would be linked to their mother's health card.

While the IDA would make cards based on Delhi's electoral roll, there would be an option of self-registering and counters would be opened at healthcare facilities for this purpose.

Delhi government is also planning a mobile application and a 24*7 centralised helpline number, which would be mentioned on the health card for any support patients might need.

