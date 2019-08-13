Rahul Gandhi accepts J&K Governor's offer; says 'don't need aircraft but ensure freedom to meet people'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accepted Governor Satya Pal Malik's 'invitation' to visit Jammu and Kashmir but said he did not need an aircraft. Gandhi said he and other opposition leaders would visit Jammu and Kashmir, and urged Malik to allow them the freedom to meet people and soldiers. "A delegation of opposition leaders & I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh. We won't need an aircraft but please ensure us the freedom to travel & meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there," Rahul Tweeted.

Governor Malik on Monday invited Gandhi to visit Jammu and Kashmir, saying he would send an aircraft for him, after the Congress leader said, "People were dying in the state and the situation was not normal as claimed by the government." On August 5, the BJP government at the Centre scrapped Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, following which the security situation in J&K remains tense.

Also read: Article 370 revoked: Rajya Sabha approves bill to split Jammu and Kashmir

After the abrogation of Article 370, Gandhi had criticised the government for "tearing apart" Jammu and Kashmir. He said a nation is built by its people not plots of land. Calling the BJP government's decision to revoke Article 370 and dividing it in two separate UTs "abuse of power", Gandhi said the decision could have grave implications for the country.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Article 370, says 'nation made by people, not plots of land'

"National integration isn't furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security," he tweeted on August 6.

Also read: Removal of Article 370 will bring stability, market access, predictable laws to Kashmir: PM

Also read: Property prices may increase in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370: Anarock