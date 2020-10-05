Rahul Gandhi trumps PM Modi in social media traction; garners 40% more engagement on Facebook last week

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Facebook page has recorded 40% more engagements compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's between September 25-October 2, according to the Indian National Congress. The party's assessment is based on the Facebook analytics data that allows monitoring of up to five pages.

The Facebook analytics data shows around 13 million engagements with Gandhi's posts during the past one week. Engagements include comments, likes and shares. Besides Gandhi's page, four others to be monitored include pages of PM Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge of Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who figures in the list of top five most followed world leaders on social media, has 45.9 million followers whereas Gandhi has 3.5 million followers on Facebook. As per the Congress data, the former's engagement stood at a mere 8.2 million. Modi had attended significant events like the virtual UN General Assembly and had posted 11 times between September 25-October 2.

The reactions of Gandhi scions on issues such as problems faced by migrant labourers during COVID-19 lockdown, encounter of Vikas Dubey or the Hathras incident are likely to have helped them achieve this feat. Another reason could be the Gandhis utilising the power of street protests and becoming the first people to speak up against any injustice.

In a recent Facebook post Gandhi said that he met Hathras victim's family and understood their pain. "I assured them we will stand by them in this difficult time and help them get justice." Gandhi said the UP (Uttar Pradesh) government will not be able to do "whatever it wishes even if it wants to, because now the whole country is standing together to get justice for the daughter of this country".

The post has around 461,000 likes, 39,000 comments and 36,000 shares so far.