'Rail roko': Trains to be delayed as farmers block tracks in protest of farm laws

The Rail Roko Andolan announced by farmers to protest against the farm laws began at 12:00 pm and will last till 04:00 pm on Wednesday. The spokesperson of the Kisan Andolan committee, Ghazipur Jagtar Singh Bajwa said that they will offer refreshments to the passengers to avoid inconvenience. Many farmers gathered near railway tracks in Punjab and Haryana where officials stopped trains as a safety measure.

The Ferozepur division of Northern Railways has decided to halt trains at stations so that passengers face less inconvenience during the 'rail roko' protest. Movement of trains is likely to be delayed because of the blockade by farmers. Train services will be resumed after following due security protocols once the agitation is over, according to news agency PTI.

Farmers blocked railway tracks in Palwal under the rail roko agitation against the three contentious farm laws. Farmers in Jammu and Kashmir also demonstrated under the aegis of United-Kissan Front at the Channi Himat area in Jammu as part of the nationwide 'rail roko' agitation.

Ahead of the Rail Roko movement, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait told news agency ANI, "Trains aren't plying anyway. It'll be done peacefully. We'll provide water, milk, lassi and fruits to people who will be founded stranded. We will tell them our issues." When asked whether a rail roko protest will spread to poll-bound West Bengal, the BKU spokesperson said, "Their crops are not being sold on MSP. We have got nothing to do with elections. We will talk to the farmers there."

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi's border areas-Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur since late November 2020 against the three farm laws passed by the Parliament-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Production and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Also read: Petrol price hits century: PM Modi lambasts previous govts for not reducing import dependence