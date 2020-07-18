Ram Temple trust to hold first formal meeting today in Ayodhya

Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, set up on the Supreme Court's directions to facilitate the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, will meet today at 3pm. This is the trust's first formal meeting in Ayodhya wherein all members are likely to decide the date for starting the construction of the temple, which got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic and also the design of the temple.

In this meeting, Trust General Secretary Champat Rai is also expected to give information on ongoing preparations related to the construction of Ram Temple. Engineers engaged in the construction work are also likely to give a presentation.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das will chair the meeting wherein 12 members will be present whereas 3 others will join via video conferencing. President of the committee, Nripendra Mishra will remain present in the meeting. Home Ministry officials and UP government's representative Avnish Awasthi will also remain present.

Among those who will participate in this meeting are Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer; Anil Mishra, member; Vimlendra Mohan Mishra, member; Dhirendra Das, member; Mahant of Pejawar Math; and Anuj Jha, Ayodhya DM. Jagatguru Shankaracharya Vasudevanand ji, Yugpurush Swami Parmanand and K Parasharan will connect via video conferencing.

According to an NDTV report, the trust is expecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Ayodhya in the first week of August to perform 'Bhoomi Poojan' but that will depend on the coronavirus situation in the country.

Also read: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tears into Trump administration; calls US response to coronavirus 'disappointing'