Ranchi-based dairy start-up Puresh Daily raises Rs 1.2 cr seed fund

Jharkhand-based dairy startup Puresh Daily on Saturday said it has raised Rs 1.2 crore seed funds from Dhianu Das of Alfa ventures and Agility Venture Partners that will be utilised for business development, technology and brand building. "We're charged with the investors' confidence, as they oversubscribed our start-up during this seed round. With these funds, we will expand our product base to at least 10 more tier-II cities, to 20,000 subscribers and partner with different entrepreneurs," Puresh Daily founder Manish Piyush said in a statement.

Puresh daily offers subscription for milk produce, tabling produce from their eight franchise farms to 1,200 subscribers in three cities such as Ranchi, Ramgarh and Bokaro.

They offer chemical-free products through value chains augmented by AI, which allows them to provide traceable logistics, green packaging and smart payment options.

"We expect the farm to home space to explode in the coming months. By incubating our business model at Ranchi, we've proved that consumers are ready and willing to pay a premium for such services," said Puresh co-founder Aditya Kumar added.

Also read: India's COVID-19 vaccination drive hits roadblock; Punjab, Rajasthan, Maha report vaccine shortages

Also read: Private vaccination centres in Mumbai to remain shut till Monday; govt ones to operate