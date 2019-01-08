RBI appoints Nandan Nilekani as chairman of high-level committee on digital payments in India

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani as the Chairman of a high-level committee on deepening of digital payments in India.

Other members of the committee include HR Khan, former RBI deputy governor; Kishore Sansi, former Vijaya Bank MD, Aruna Sharma; former secretary of the Ministry of Information Technology and Steel; and Sanjay Jain, Chief Innovation Officer, Center for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE), IIM- Ahmedabad.

The committee will review the existing status of digitisation of payments in the country, and will identify the current gaps and suggest ways to bridge them. It will also assess the current levels of digital payments in financial inclusion.

The panel will also "undertake cross-country analyses to identify best practices that can be adopted in our country to accelerate digitisation of the economy and financial inclusion through greater use of digital payments," said an RBI statement.

Other responsibilities of the committee include strengthening the safety and security of digital payments and to suggest ways to boost customer confidence.

