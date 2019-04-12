Retail inflation inches up to 2.86% in March on higher food, fuel prices

The retail inflation saw a marginal increase of 2.86 per cent in March on the back of rise in prices of food articles and fuel, government data released on Friday showed.

The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 2.57 per cent in February this year. On yearly basis, it was 4.28 per cent in March 2018.

The data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that inflation in food basket rose to 0.3 per cent in March from (-) 0.66 per cent in the previous month. The 'fuel and light' segment also repprted higher rate of price rise. The inflation in this category rose to 2.42 per cent, as opposed to 1.24 per cent in February.

