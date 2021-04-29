Russia sends over 22 tonnes of medical supplies to help India battle COVID-19 wave

Russia is sending more than 22 tonnes of medical supplies to India to combat the second COVID-19 wave. These supplies comprise 20 oxygen production units, 75 ventilators, and 2,00,000 packs of medicines.

Russian Foreign Ministry shared a video of transport planes being loaded with medical supplies and tweeted, "#RussiaHelps #RussiaIndia #Russia sends oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and 22 tonnes of medical supplies to #India to help fight #COVID19 and save lives. 2 transport planes are already en route @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy."

Several countries like Switzerland, the US, the UK, the EU, the UAE, the EU, and Germany have come to help India when the country is reeling under the second wave of COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also said earlier this week that they have boosted their COVID-19 response in India. The Geneva-based global health watchdog has redeployed 2,600 health experts from other programmes to counter the recent rise in cases and deaths.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

