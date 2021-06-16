SBI internet banking, YONO app, UPI won't be available for two hours on June 17

The State Bank of India said that its internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite and UPI will not be functioning for two hours on June 17. The lender said that this is due to maintenance work scheduled from 12:30-2:30 am on Thursday.

"We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 00:30 hrs and 02:30 hrs on 17.06.2021. During this period, internet banking/ YONO/ YONO Lite/UPI will be unavailable," said the bank. "We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience," it said.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.#InternetBanking #YONOSBI #YONO #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/Nk3crZQ2PG State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 16, 2021

The bank's online services were affected for four hours recently on June 13. Internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite, and UPI were affected for a few hours on May 21-23 due to maintenance activities too.

SBI is the largest lender in the country with over 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users. YONO has 34.5 million registered users and witnesses 9 million logins every day.

The lender's notification comes after the mobile banking app of HDFC Bank was down for a while on Tuesday due to unspecified issues. The bank had come under the RBI lens for issues on its services. "Please note the issues around mobile banking app is now resolved. Customers can now use NetBanking and mobile banking app for transactions. We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience," it had said later in the day. The bank was issued a notice by RBI last year for its outages in the internet banking, mobile banking, and payment utilities.

Also read: HDFC Bank says mobile banking app issues resolved