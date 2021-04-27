SC extends limitation period to file cases in view of COVID-19

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday, April 27, extended the limitation period for filing cases under all general and special laws across the country with effect from March 14 until further orders.

The 3-judge bench of CJI (Chief Justice of India) NV Ramana and justices Surya Kant and AS Bopanna passed the order in the wake of mounting coronavirus cases in the country. The bench also instructed that the time period stipulated for doing any act under any law will also stand extended, Live Law reported.

The bench initially suggested extending the limitation period till July 15, 2021, but the Attorney General of India KK Venugopal urged it to grant extension until further orders.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appealed to the SC bench to include in the order that the time duration for doing any act under any law also be extended, which the bench accepted.