Send 5 non-Indian families to India as tourists every year: PM tells NRIs at Howdy Modi event in Houston

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested Indians leaving across the world on Sunday to send at least five non-Indian families to India as tourists every year.

Addressing a gathering of members of the Indian community here, he said, "Can you do something for me? It is a small request. I am saying this to all Indians leaving all over the world. You take a decision that every year, each one of you will send at least five non-Indian families to India as tourists."

The prime minister said this after unveiling the plaque of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Eternal Gandhi Museum here, inauguration of the Gujarati Samaj of Houston Event Centre and a Siddhi Vinayak temple.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted video clips of Modi's address on Twitter.

Modi also thanked the Indian community in Houston for setting the stage for a "glorious future" of Indo-US ties, it said in another tweet.

