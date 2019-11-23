Shashi Tharoor calls Maharashtra political situation 'snollygoster'

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has described the current political situation in Maharashtra as "snollygoster"

Tharoor, on Saturday, re- posted the meaning of "Snollygoster" by saying, "Correction: Most recent use: 23 November 2019, Mumbai".

Tharoor had defined snollygoster two years back and had said, "a shrewd, unprincipled politician".



Correction: Most recent use: 23 November 2019, Mumbai https://t.co/W6KKVro1Ra Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 23, 2019 Later, the netizens responded Tharoor in a witty way. One user said, "Meaning of Pawar should be Power in this context". Meaning of Pawar should be Power in this context RK (@RK_Insight) November 23, 2019 Another user asked about the correct usage of 'Snollygoster' in the sentence, saying, "Sir, please tell if the usage is correct. Amit shah saved Sonia gandhi from being a snollygoster today in Mumbai". Sir, please tell if the usage is correct.



Amit shah saved Sonia gandhi from being a snollygoster today in Mumbai ajay_prabhu_n (@ajay_prabhu_n) November 23, 2019 A user also asked, "Who is snollygoster here- Ajit Pawar or Amit Shah". Who is Snollygoster here?@PawarSpeaks or @AmitShah ? -Anu- (@stylistanu) November 23, 2019

On Saturday, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. The National Conference Party's Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his deputy.

This happened while Sharad Pawar had proposed Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackaray name for the post of CM after leaving the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP joint meet in the same evening.