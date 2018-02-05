Siemens to help Indian Navy modernise old ships

Engineering major Siemens Ltd has teamed up with the Indian Navy on a big mission - to modernise its fleet of ageing diesel-mechanical turbines propelled war ships.

In a first of its kind initiative, Siemens has set up a medium voltage lab at INS Valsura, the Indian Navy's oldest training establishment near Jamnagar, to familiarise and train navy engineers and technical seamen on electric propulsion.

Siemens sources said the lab was one-of-its-kind training facility in the subcontinent and one of only two such facilities worldwide. The facility will offer training to officers and sailors of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign navies training in the field of electrical, electronics and weapon systems.

Conversion from diesel-mechanical turbines to efficient electric propulsion -- which will reduce noise, efficiency, build stealth and endurance for the fighting vessels besides reducing its carbon footprint --has been implemented by some of the leading navies across the world. Though diesel will remain the basic fuel for the ships, conversion to electrical propulsion helps to reduce fuel costs.

"Navy has invested in this facility and their interest shows there is likely to be a big modernisation drive for its old ships. We are not privy to their requirements at present, but it can be a huge business opportunity", Bhaskar Mandal, Executive Vice President and Head, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens India told Business Today.

The facility, built by Siemens on a turnkey basis within a time frame of 11 months, was inaugurated by Admiral Sunil Lamba, the Chief of the Naval Staff, at INS Valsura on January 24.

Bhaskar Mandal said Siemens has been associated with the navy for a long time on marine engineering systems and one among the major association was electrification requirements of INS Viraat.

He said Siemens is also discussing with a few commercial shipping companies to implement the same in their fleet.