Smriti Irani's PF certificate from McDonald's job to be auctioned; proceeds to help women artisans

Before Smriti Irani became the much-talked about giantslayer and the Minister for Women and Child Development, her beginnings were quite humble. In the 1990s Smriti Irani who was then Smriti Malhotra, was working at the Bandra outlet of popular fast food joint McDonald's. Now when things have turned 180 degrees, a figment of her erstwhile life could extend a helping hand for women artisans.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Provident Fund certificate from Irani's stint at McDonald's will be auctioned soon. The proceeds will be sent to a group of women artisans. As mentioned in the daily, the auction will be conducted by industry body The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL). Textile ministry officials told the daily that the process to identify the group of artisans has started.

The idea for the auction was conceived during a conversation between the minister and officials of TEXPROCIL. According to the report, Irani took the first offer that came her way and earned Rs 1,800 per month for clearing tables and sweeping floors.

One of the TEXPROCIL officers found the PF certificate himself. He told the daily that after they dug out her certificate, they discussed how it can be used to make the life of women artisans better.

A senior official from the textile ministry informed the daily that while the plan exists, nothing has been finalised. He said that they will look at a cluster of women whose work needs to find takers and needs highlighting.

Smriti Irani won against Rahul Gandhi from the Amethi constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. She was handed the responsibilities of two ministries - Women and Child Development (WCD) as well as Textiles.

She assumed charge of the WCD ministry on July 3 and thanked PM Modi in a tweet. "Grateful to PM Modi ji for reposing his faith and giving me an opportunity to contribute to the well-being of children & foster Women-led Development. We will continue to fulfil our commitment towards empowering women and creating a better tomorrow for our children," she said.

