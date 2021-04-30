'Stand with India': First US flight with COVID emergency relief supplies lands in Delhi

The first US government assistance flight carrying COVID emergency aid supplies landed in India on Friday morning. A military aircraft brought the first supplies to help India to fight the deadly second COVID-19 wave that has wreaked havoc across the country, straining its healthcare system.

A Super Galaxy military transporter with over 400 oxygen cylinders, other hospital equipment and nearly one million rapid coronavirus test kits touched base at New Delhi's International airport on Friday morning.

"The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. #USIndiaDosti," tweeted the embassy.

The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. #USIndiaDosti pic.twitter.com/OpHn8ZMXrJ U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) April 30, 2021 "Right now, a @usairforce C-5M Super Galaxy and a C-17 Globemaster III are en route to India from @Travis60AMW. They're carrying oxygen cylinders/regulators, rapid diagnostic kits, N95 masks, and pulse oximeters. Thanks to @USAID for the supplies & to all involved in the effort.," tweeted the US secretary of defense Lloyd J Austin III. Right now, a @usairforce C-5M Super Galaxy and a C-17 Globemaster III are en route to India from @Travis60AMW. Theyre carrying oxygen cylinders/regulators, rapid diagnostic kits, N95 masks, and pulse oximeters. Thanks to @USAID for the supplies & to all involved in the effort. pic.twitter.com/awtUFrT30D Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) April 29, 2021

The aircraft flew in from the Travis military base in California, followed by talks held this week between the US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," Biden had said in a tweet.

More than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases are getting added to India's case tally every day for more than a week now. SOS calls and messages for hospital beds and medical oxygen have swamped social media.

Meanwhile, China, Russia, the UK and several other countries have also resolved to help India.

