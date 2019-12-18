Nirbhaya case: SC rejects convict's review plea, says no ground for it

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday dismissed Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case convict Akshay Kumar Singh's review plea. The top court said that there are no grounds to reconsider his death penalty. Singh is one of the four men convicted in 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

However, his lawyer AP Singh also sought two-week time to file a mercy petition before the President before any death warrant is issued.

The three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said there are no grounds to review the apex court's 2017 verdict and that the contentions raised by convict Singh were already considered by the top court in the main judgement.

The bench also comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna, said that review petition is not "re-hearing of appeal over and over again" and the top court had already considered the mitigating and aggravating circumstances while upholding the death penalty to the convict in the 2017 verdict.

The apex court said that it found "no error" on the face of the main judgement requiring any review.

As soon as the bench pronounced the verdict, advocate A P Singh, appearing for convict Akshay, sought three weeks time to file a mercy petition before the President.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, told the bench that one week time is prescribed under the law for filing the mercy petition.

"We are not expressing our view in this regard. If as per the law any time is available to the petitioner, it is for the petitioner to avail the remedy of filing mercy petition within that stipulated time," the bench said.

The Patiala House court will also hear a plea on Wednesday at 2 pm to expedite the death sentence awarded to Nirbhaya convicts.

(With PTI inputs.)