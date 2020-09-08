Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty; to be taken for medical tests

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday charging her with drug procurement and consumption. She was taken into custody after three days of interrogation by the NCB. She will be taken for medical tests and will be produced before the court on September 9 along with three other arrested accused-her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and his staffer Dipesh Sawant. Two aspects that worked against Rhea and resulted in her arrest are procuring and harbouring narcotics. The NCB is expected to file a plea before the court seeking to keep all four accused in police remand for further questioning.

On Tuesday, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the third time. After the last phase of questioning, Rhea Chakraborty was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Earlier, the NCB had questioned Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his cook Dipesh Sawant for buying drugs. Showik had admitted to buying drugs at Rhea's behest. The NCB has also summoned Sushant's staff members Neeraj Singh and Keshav Bachner.

Sushant Singh's sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed her joy at the NCB's decision and stated, "#GodIsWithUs".

India Today quoted Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey as saying, "It has been proven now that Rhea has dealt with drug peddlers. Mumbai Police were not fair in the investigation and Bihar Police were not allowed to investigate. Mumbai Police has lost reliability."