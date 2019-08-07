Sushma Swaraj passes away: 'Personal loss; source of inspiration to millions,' says PM Modi in heartfelt tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed out a series of heartfelt tweets after news of former External Minister Sushma Swaraj's death emerged on late Tuesday night. PM Modi called the death of the beloved minister a personal loss. He said that she was a source of inspiration for crores of people across the country.

Grieving Sushma Swaraj's demise, the leader said that a glorious chapter in Indian politics has come to an end. He said that she was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. "She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP," he added.

A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India's ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

PM Modi also said that Sushma Swaraj continued to perform her duties even when her health was deteriorating and would do everything in her power to do justice to her work.

I can't forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

He lastly added that her death is a personal loss and that she will be remembered fondly for everything she has done.

Sushma Ji's demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she's done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

PM Modi is one of the many leaders across parties who grieved Sushma Swaraj's passing.

Sushma Swaraj suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night that led to her death. She was 67 years old. The minister was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at around 9:30 pm in a critical condition and was straight away rushed to the emergency ward. AIIMS sources said that a team of doctors attended to her but were unable to revive her.

Sushma Swaraj's death triggered not only a wave of shock but also of grief across the country. The former External Affairs minister had only hours ago tweeted to PM Modi that she was waiting to see the revocation of Article 370 in her lifetime.

Swaraj's mortal remains were taken to her Delhi residence. Her mortal remains will be kept from 12pm-3pm at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday for party workers and leaders to pay tributes, BJP working president J P Nadda said. Her last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium, he said.

