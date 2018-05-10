Sushma Swaraj schools distressed student with 'Indian-occupied Kashmir' in Twitter bio

A student from Jammu and Kashmir, who is pursuing a medical course in Philippines, tweeted to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj for help with a passport issue. Sheikh Ateeq tweeted that he is currently in Philippines and his passport was damaged and that he had applied a month ago for a new one. He urged the minister to help him as he needs to return to India for a medical check-up.

"I am from J&K doing medicine course here in Philippines my passport got damaged I applied for new one 1 month ago I request u pls help me to get it as i literally need to go home for medical checkup (sic)," Ateeq tweeted.

Sushma Swaraj promised to help him but not without schooling him first. Ateeq had put 'Indian occupied Kashmir' as his location in his Twitter bio. Swaraj then replied to the tweet and said, "If you are from J&K state, we will definitely help you. But your profile says you are from 'Indian occupied Kashmir'. There is no place like that."

If you are from J&K state, we will definitely help you. But your profile says you are from 'Indian occupied Kashmir'. There is no place like that. @indembmanila https://t.co/Srzo7tfMSx - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 10, 2018

After her tweet, the student changed his location to 'jammu &kashmir/manila'.

Swaraj replied on the thread and said that she was happy that he corrected the profile and tweeted to the Indian embassy at Manila to help the student.

1. @SAteEQ019 - I am happy you have corrected the profile. 2. Jaideep - He is an Indian national from J&K. Pls help him. @indembmanila https://t.co/rArqxIQoN3 - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 10, 2018

Both her tweets have been retweeted more than 8,000 times and liked more than 19,000 times.

The student has since then deleted his profile.