Tamil Nadu CM Palanisamy pledges to donate eyes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy pledged to donate his eyes as a part of the National Eye Donation Fortnight, the state government said. A certificate issued by SV Chandrakumar, State Programme Officer, Tamil Nadu State Blindness Control Society, Department of Health and Family Welfare states Mr Palniswamy was a "proud eye donor and has solemnly pledged to make his country blindness free by gifting his vision."

"Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy pledged to donate his eyes and was presented with the certificate (for this purpose) by Principal Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan," an official release read. He launched a dedicated portal of the state Health and Family Welfare Department to help eye donors. State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan were present on the occasion.

The website has been created with the aim of spreading awareness about eye donation and the procedures involved among people and to create a registry among the people of Tamil Nadu. Prospective donors can register in the portal by sharing details like names, residential address, mobile phone number and e-mail and pledge to donate their eyes. After donating their eyes, candidates will receive e-certificates. This initiative will be helpful in using a donor's eyes at the correct time as they will be handed over to the eye bank.

Majority of these cases are children and young people. Eye donation helps people who suffer from corneal blindness. In India, approximately 68 lakh people suffer from corneal blindness.

Also read: Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir to reopen; to follow Tirupati model

Also read: Attorney General KK Venugopal in self-quarantine after staff member tests COVID-19 positive