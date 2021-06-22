Tesla launches 27 'supercharger stations' along China's Silk Road

Electric car maker Tesla has set up 27 supercharging stations on the 5,000-km long Silk Road, running from west to east China, which the company claims to be the longest supercharger route.

Silk Road was a network of trade routes connecting east to the west, and was important for economic, political and cultural exchanges till about 18th century.

Tesla tweeted a video about the route with English subtitles and said it has opened the longest supercharger route from east to west China. Tesla chief Elon Musk also retweeted the promotional video.

5000 kms with 27 Supercharger StationsTesla opens the longest Supercharger route from east to west in China#TheSilkRoute @TeslaCharging pic.twitter.com/QUucp0qjK3 - Tesla Greater China (@teslacn) June 19, 2021

The video shows landscapes and tourist places across the route in China. Starting from Zhoushan in east China, the route covers about nine big cities, with Horgos at the western end.

Charging points are important for promoting electric vehicles. China, which is one of the biggest electric car markets, is important for the US-based company. It sold over 33,000 'Made in China' electric cars in May, including exports, a 29 per cent jump from April. The company has a factory in Shanghai.

Also read: Tatas aim to raise up to $2.5 billion for its digital business

Also read: No respite! Petrol crosses Rs 100 per litre in more cities, diesel prices rise too