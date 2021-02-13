Tesla to set up electric car manufacturing unit in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa

Specials
Tesla Inc will set up an electric car manufacturing unit in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, TV reports said on Saturday, citing Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa.
Last month the company incorporated Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited with its registered office in the southern city of Bengaluru, a hub for several global technology companies.
