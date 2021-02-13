scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Tesla to set up electric car manufacturing unit in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa

Last month the company incorporated Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited with its registered office in the southern city of Bengaluru

Tesla Inc will set up an electric car manufacturing unit in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, TV reports said on Saturday, citing Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Last month the company incorporated Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited with its registered office in the southern city of Bengaluru, a hub for several global technology companies.

Also read: Tesla drives up bitcoin price to over $47,000 with $1.5 billion purchase

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos