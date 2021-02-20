Toolkit case: Greta Thunberg reacts to Indian activist Disha Ravi's arrest, here's what she said

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has extended support for Disha Ravi in connection with the 'toolkit' case. This is the first time that the teen crusader has reacted to the Indian activist's arrest, who is part of the former's Fridays for Future movement.

Disha, a 22-year-old, environmental activist from Bengaluru who was arrested earlier this month, was sent to three-day judicial custody after she was produced before a Delhi court on Friday, February 20. She was arrested on charges of "sharing and spreading an incriminating 'toolkit' regarding the farmers' protest, which allegedly led to incidents of violence in Delhi on January 26.

Expressing solidarity with the jailed Indian activist, Greta Thunberg tweeted, "Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy."

Along with the hashtag "StandWithDishaRavi", the Swedish climate campaigner also attached a statement issued by the Indian leg of Fridays for Future, which was launched in 2018. In a series of tweets on Friday, the Indian chapter of the international climate strike movement started by Greta Thunberg, said, "Consistent with our mission, we aim to peacefully and proactively continue to advocate for our environment." "Disha has been an integral part of this movement. Not only has she been voicing out environmental concerns in India but strived for equality and representation of the country's most affected and marginalized groups in the global climate movement's narrative," Fridays for Future India further stated in its post. "As fellow volunteers, we wouldn't stand back to say that she is one of the finest amongst us all. If there is one thing her activism has taught us, it is to raise our voices peacefully and respectfully for those at stake, to ensure justice for everyone," the group went on to add. "We at FFF India have always condemned violence of any sort. We will continue our work on Climate Justice issues. Children in India are breathing the most polluted air in the world, eating pesticide-ridden food, and facing the brunt of the water crisis," stated Fridays for Future India.

Disha Ravi was apprehended by Delhi Police from her Bengaluru home earlier this month in connection with the 'toolkit' case. The Delhi Police alleged that the climate activist, along with co-accused Nikita Jacob, and Shantanu Muluk created and collaborated on the public document aimed at 'tarnishing India's image' in the wake of the farmers' protest through 'social media strikes' and 'Twitter stroms."