Trains collide head-on in Hyderabad; 10 injured, rescue operation underway

Train accident in Hyderabad: South Central Railway officials said MMTS train rammed into Kongu express, leaving over 10 people injured; the authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the accident

In a major train accident, two trains, MMTS train and Kongu express, collided head-on at the Kacheguda Railway Station in Telangana on Monday. At least 10 passengers have suffered major injuries in the accident. Meanwhile, authorities have rushed to the spot and rescue operation is underway.

The railway authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the accident.

More details awaited

