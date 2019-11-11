Trains collide head-on in Hyderabad; 10 injured, rescue operation underway

In a major train accident, two trains, MMTS train and Kongu express, collided head-on at the Kacheguda Railway Station in Telangana on Monday. At least 10 passengers have suffered major injuries in the accident. Meanwhile, authorities have rushed to the spot and rescue operation is underway.

Hyderabad: Two trains have collided at Kacheguda Railway Station. More details awaited. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/tr5GCvfKke ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

The railway authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the accident.

More details awaited