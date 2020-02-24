Trump in India: Tendulkar, Kapil Dev to attend mega event at Motera Stadium

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump landed in Ahmedabad on a two-day visit to India. The Trumps visited the Sabarmati Ashram before heading to the Namaste Trump event at the Motera Stadium. Approximately 1.25 lakh people will attend the mega event.

VIPs such as the Grammy Award winning music composer AR Rahman and singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan will perform the opening acts at the grand event. The invitees also include legendary cricketers like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar.

The US President is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law and top advisor Jared Kushner. The delegation accompanying the US President also includes Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Approximately 25,000 Gujarat police personnel have been deployed under the supervision of 25 senior IPS officers, according to an India Today report. The first inner cordon at the Namaste Trump event will comprise Trump's Secret Service agents. The second and third cordons will include the Special Protection Group (SPG) and National Security Guard (NSG). The last cordon will feature the Gujarat police's Chetak commandos.

